Spendcoin Price Up 16.1% Over Last 7 Days (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Spendcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $224,541.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Spendcoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.30 or 0.02892849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010740 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00194443 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030078 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00122596 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 953,651,494 tokens. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spendcoin Token Trading

Spendcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spendcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spendcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.