SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,138 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,862,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XAR stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.67. The stock had a trading volume of 778 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,660. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $116.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.47.

