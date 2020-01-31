SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000.

DIA traded down $3.91 on Friday, hitting $284.63. 160,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,797. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $247.04 and a twelve month high of $293.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

