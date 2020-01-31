Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Earning Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) have been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Spark Power Group earned a coverage optimism score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

TSE SPG traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.60. 12,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,236. Spark Power Group has a 12 month low of C$0.90 and a 12 month high of C$2.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $72.40 million and a P/E ratio of 320.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 359.39.

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$52.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$43.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Spark Power Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Spark Power Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions primarily in North America. The company operates through three divisions: Technical Services; Power Equipment; and Power Advisory and Sustainability. The company offers technical services, such as construction, repair, replacement, maintenance, testing, and commissioning of electrical assets.

