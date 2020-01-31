Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 981 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,365,183 shares of the airline’s stock worth $505,964,000 after acquiring an additional 818,490 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.2% during the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 4,129,025 shares of the airline’s stock worth $223,009,000 after acquiring an additional 204,395 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,684,299 shares of the airline’s stock worth $198,992,000 after acquiring an additional 22,487 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,682,917 shares of the airline’s stock worth $90,894,000 after acquiring an additional 80,524 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,066,579 shares of the airline’s stock worth $57,606,000 after acquiring an additional 40,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LUV. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.18.

LUV stock opened at $55.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $47.40 and a 52 week high of $58.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.86%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.