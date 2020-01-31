Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Software (ETR:SOW) has been assigned a €31.00 ($36.05) price target by analysts at Independent Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.28) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €33.76 ($39.26).

Shares of Software stock traded up €0.42 ($0.49) during trading on Friday, hitting €30.15 ($35.06). 250,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €31.90 and a 200-day moving average price of €28.19. Software has a 1-year low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a 1-year high of €34.19 ($39.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

