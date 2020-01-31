Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.73

Shares of Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.73 and traded as high as $30.88. Snc-Lavalin Group shares last traded at $30.82, with a volume of 680,451 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNC. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$37.50 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Snc-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$35.00.

Get Snc-Lavalin Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.73.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$1.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.31 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Snc-Lavalin Group Inc will post 1.8399999 earnings per share for the current year.

Snc-Lavalin Group Company Profile (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snc-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.