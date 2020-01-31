Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Holdings Lowered by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 362.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 8.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of SNN traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.41. 142,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,412. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day moving average is $46.25. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $37.67 and a 52 week high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

