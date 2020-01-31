Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SNBR. UBS Group increased their price target on Sleep Number from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on Sleep Number from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on Sleep Number from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

In other Sleep Number news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 7,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $371,276.19. Also, Director Michael A. Peel sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total value of $109,417.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,448 shares of company stock worth $1,339,407. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sleep Number by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.02. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $53.59.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

