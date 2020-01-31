SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Trading Down 10.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) were down 10.3% on Friday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $77.00 to $75.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. SkyWest traded as low as $54.70 and last traded at $55.17, approximately 715,772 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 171% from the average daily volume of 263,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.53.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SKYW. ValuEngine cut SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens started coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SkyWest from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SkyWest by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 151,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 31,374 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,902,000 after purchasing an additional 132,691 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $758,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,411,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.28 and a 200 day moving average of $60.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.56.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $743.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

SkyWest Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYW)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

