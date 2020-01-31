SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $743.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. SkyWest’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SkyWest stock traded up $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $61.53. The company had a trading volume of 273,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,303. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.56. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $66.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.28 and a 200-day moving average of $60.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.60.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

