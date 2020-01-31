Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at SunTrust Banks

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) had its price objective upped by SunTrust Banks from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

SKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 target price on shares of Skyline and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyline currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.67.

SKY stock opened at $29.51 on Monday. Skyline has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.06 million. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Skyline news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $537,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,518,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 142,453 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,164.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Skyline by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Skyline during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Skyline by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Skyline by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyline by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period.

Skyline Company Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

