SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) Receives $6.88 Average PT from Brokerages

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

Several analysts have issued reports on SILV shares. B. Riley started coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research note on Tuesday.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 21.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

NASDAQ:SILV traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $6.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,062. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.87. SilverCrest Metals has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $7.94.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.