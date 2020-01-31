Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.57 to $0.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $209 million to $219 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.46 million.Silicon Laboratories also updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.57-0.67 EPS.

NASDAQ SLAB traded up $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $104.50. The stock had a trading volume of 593,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,234. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $75.01 and a one year high of $122.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.64.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $219.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

SLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.25.

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 433,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,013,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total transaction of $109,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,963.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,372. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.