Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $25.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. Silicom had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Silicom updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Silicom stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.71. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,671. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.35. Silicom has a 12 month low of $28.59 and a 12 month high of $40.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $266.46 million, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Silicom alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on SILC shares. TheStreet raised Silicom from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Silicom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards with and without bypass for the server networking industry.

See Also: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.