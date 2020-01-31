SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 785 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Baidu by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Baidu during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.50 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Baidu from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.56. The stock had a trading volume of 371,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,438. Baidu Inc has a 12-month low of $93.39 and a 12-month high of $186.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.09.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

