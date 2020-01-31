SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 523 Shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 113.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,400. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $59.90 and a 12 month high of $84.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.51.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.