SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises 1.7% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 388.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 26,014 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at about $7,041,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,997,000.

Shares of RCD traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.03. 140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,360. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.19 and a 200-day moving average of $106.10. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $95.33 and a one year high of $113.01.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

