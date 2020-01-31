SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $598,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEZ. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $12,190,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 66.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 19,723 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,896,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 2,034.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 25,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth about $749,000.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.72. 292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,056. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $57.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.56.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

