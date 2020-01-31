SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $438,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHH. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 94,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 11,301 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.18. The stock had a trading volume of 41,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,440. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.26. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.91 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24.

