SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,592,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,568,930. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.47 and a twelve month high of $88.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $88.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.13.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.