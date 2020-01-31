SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

SCHD stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,024. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.27 and a 12 month high of $59.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.57.

