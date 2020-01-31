SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 0.8% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHR. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,755,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,746,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,072,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,587,000 after buying an additional 131,062 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 730,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,484,000 after buying an additional 130,626 shares in the last quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc. ADV now owns 636,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 334,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,607,000 after purchasing an additional 50,114 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHR traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,970. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.34. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $56.20.

