Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883,491 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 82,584 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 4.8% of Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $52,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 83.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 521,534 shares during the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

In related news, Director James J. Goetz acquired 86,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.13 per share, for a total transaction of $5,011,968.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 86,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,968.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,107. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,947,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,507,618. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.49 and its 200 day moving average is $54.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Intel announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.