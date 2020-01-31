Short Interest in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Declines By 10.5%

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,290,000 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 9,260,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,681,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $519,791,000 after acquiring an additional 269,209 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,501,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 857,679 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,725,000 after purchasing an additional 73,569 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

SU stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $31.57. 3,826,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,670,770. The stock has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.10. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average of $30.98.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SU. ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. CIBC set a $53.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.54.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

