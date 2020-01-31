Short Interest in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Expands By 16.6%

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,180,000 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the December 31st total of 121,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Currently, 26.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Southwestern Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,638,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $197,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404,518 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 18.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,841,715 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,245,000 after buying an additional 5,443,012 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 17,708,224 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,177,000 after buying an additional 1,249,280 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 195.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,053,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,386,000 after buying an additional 9,953,830 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 87.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,090,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,727,000 after buying an additional 4,240,832 shares during the period.

SWN stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,033,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,186,490. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $4.90. The stock has a market cap of $841.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.78, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWN. Capital One Financial raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice cut Southwestern Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.15.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

