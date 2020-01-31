Short Interest in SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) Increases By 15.6%

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,050,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the December 31st total of 6,100,000 shares. Approximately 13.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

NASDAQ SAGE traded down $1.85 on Thursday, reaching $66.81. The company had a trading volume of 645,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,182. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.32. SAGE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $193.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.67 and a quick ratio of 12.67.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,931.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35600.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.63) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics will post -13.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.20 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,826. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Albert Robichaud acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.16 per share, with a total value of $1,604,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,582,302.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 150.0% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics from $206.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

