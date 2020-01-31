Short Interest in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Declines By 10.8%

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,360,000 shares, a decline of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 83,400,000 shares. Currently, 29.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Shares of RRC stock remained flat at $$3.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,262,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,223,690. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.24. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $11.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Get Range Resources alerts:

RRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 1,060.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,606 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606 shares during the period.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.