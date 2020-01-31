Short Interest in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Drops By 8.9%

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,060,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 18,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.07, for a total transaction of $1,276,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,318.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 54,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 23,241 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 754,711 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $66,588,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares during the period. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $87.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,372,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,672,211. QUALCOMM has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $101.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.58.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

