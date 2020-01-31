Short Interest in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Rises By 16.4%

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 2,620,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 922,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, VP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total value of $150,832.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $141,868.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,770,000 after acquiring an additional 187,488 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 92,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 19,231 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 590.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 339,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,549,000 after acquiring an additional 290,524 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PNW traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.78. 743,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,624. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.16. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $99.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.7825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.94%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.09.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.