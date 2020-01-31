Short Interest in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) Drops By 11.2%

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,260,000 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the December 31st total of 9,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 29.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Evan Loh sold 14,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $44,993.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,569.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 23,656 shares of company stock worth $73,334 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 503.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,060 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 114,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 67.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. WBB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.46.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.36. The company had a trading volume of 485,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,737. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.66 and a 12-month high of $7.39. The stock has a market cap of $111.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.72.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.06. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 505.07% and a negative return on equity of 5,327.73%. The company had revenue of $3.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

