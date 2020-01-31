Short Interest in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Declines By 8.4%

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the December 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares during the period. 50.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ODC traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $35.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.62 million, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.49. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $38.80.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.12 million for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 11.21%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

