Short Interest in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Declines By 10.3%

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,580,000 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the December 31st total of 9,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.31. 3,712,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,049. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.33. NiSource has a 12 month low of $25.92 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). NiSource had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $931.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 1,533.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,873,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,821 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in NiSource by 12.1% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 14,725,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,599,000 after buying an additional 1,584,709 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 200.9% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,655,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,091,000 after buying an additional 1,105,284 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in NiSource by 500.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,045,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,275,000 after buying an additional 871,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in NiSource by 1,180.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 895,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,791,000 after buying an additional 825,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 target price on NiSource and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.05.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

