Short Interest in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Expands By 16.3%

New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,770,000 shares, a growth of 16.3% from the December 31st total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 804,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total transaction of $158,003.30. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $575,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,827 shares of company stock worth $1,941,613 in the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in New Relic during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in New Relic by 905.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in New Relic by 44.8% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in New Relic during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEWR. ValuEngine upgraded New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays lowered New Relic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “positive” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.35.

Shares of New Relic stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $68.25. The stock had a trading volume of 597,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,545. New Relic has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $109.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.39 and a beta of 0.96.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). New Relic had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Relic will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

