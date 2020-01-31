Short Interest in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) Declines By 8.9%

Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 408,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days. Currently, 37.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Medifast in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Medifast in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Medifast in the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MED. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medifast from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Medifast from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medifast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Medifast stock traded down $1.63 on Friday, reaching $96.63. 312,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,760. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.73. Medifast has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $159.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.25.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). Medifast had a return on equity of 62.93% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $190.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 97.84%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

