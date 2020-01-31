Short Interest in Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Grows By 17.5%

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,870,000 shares, an increase of 17.5% from the December 31st total of 9,250,000 shares. Currently, 18.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 881,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.3 days.

MDLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Medallia in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Get Medallia alerts:

NYSE MDLA traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $28.85. 1,484,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,943,480. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.41. Medallia has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $44.72.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.22 million. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medallia will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 34,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total value of $1,076,523.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,481,976.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 381,911 shares of company stock valued at $11,792,757.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the third quarter worth $3,401,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the third quarter worth $428,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the third quarter worth $2,035,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the third quarter worth $4,062,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medallia in the third quarter worth $709,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.