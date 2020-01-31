Short Interest in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Drops By 15.7%

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the December 31st total of 5,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 629,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

LSXMA traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.15. The company had a trading volume of 356,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $49.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.23.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 2.21%.

In related news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 25,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $1,205,807.20. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 432,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $20,772,098.56. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 669,837 shares of company stock worth $32,117,423.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 5.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 643,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,742,000 after purchasing an additional 31,851 shares during the period. Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,728,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 361,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 24,735 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A by 1.6% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 324,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

