Short Interest in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) Decreases By 8.4%

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,840,000 shares, a drop of 8.4% from the December 31st total of 42,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 21.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 941,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 60,634 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,004,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 36,564 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,796,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,009,000 after acquiring an additional 108,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPI. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.09.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.79. 4,097,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,227,046. The company has a market cap of $438.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $3.99.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.83 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

