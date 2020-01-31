Short Interest in Kellogg (NYSE:K) Drops By 11.1%

Kellogg (NYSE:K) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,360,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the December 31st total of 17,280,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $7,061,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Fernanda Mejia sold 2,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total value of $136,063.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,427.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 602,136 shares of company stock worth $40,487,063 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Kellogg by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.12.

Shares of K stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.15. 67,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,547,839. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $71.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.