Short Interest in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Decreases By 8.9%

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 12.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. B. Riley set a $36.00 target price on IntriCon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Get IntriCon alerts:

NASDAQ IIN traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.03. 10,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,894. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.90. IntriCon has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $29.59. The firm has a market cap of $152.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.60, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). IntriCon had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $26.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IntriCon will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in IntriCon in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of IntriCon in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 57.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 42.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of IntriCon in the second quarter valued at approximately $629,000. 74.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IntriCon Company Profile

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for IntriCon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntriCon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.