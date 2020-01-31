Short Interest in IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) Decreases By 8.9%

IntriCon Co. (NASDAQ:IIN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 12.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 95,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on IIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IntriCon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. B. Riley set a $36.00 target price on IntriCon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.
NASDAQ IIN traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.03. 10,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,894. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.90. IntriCon has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $29.59. The firm has a market cap of $152.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.60, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in IntriCon in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of IntriCon in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 57.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IntriCon by 42.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of IntriCon in the second quarter valued at approximately $629,000. 74.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IntriCon Company Profile
IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.
