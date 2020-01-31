Short Interest in Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Drops By 8.6%

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the December 31st total of 2,790,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 858,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

NYSE:INST traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.48. 504,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,087. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Instructure has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Instructure alerts:

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. Instructure had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The business had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Instructure will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. First Analysis downgraded shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Instructure in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.60 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Instructure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

In other Instructure news, CMO Marta Debellis sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $31,429.38. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,152.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Kaminer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $92,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,957.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,422 shares of company stock worth $6,114,572. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Instructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Instructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Instructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Instructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Instructure by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Instructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.