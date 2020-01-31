Short Interest in Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) Rises By 17.0%

Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,400 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the December 31st total of 27,700 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 182,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of IPWR stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $2.28. 8,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,905. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Ideal Power has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Lon E. Bell purchased 201,914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $500,746.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,944.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

