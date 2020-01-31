Short Interest in Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) Grows By 15.4%

Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Harte Hanks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harte Hanks stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Harte Hanks Inc (NYSE:HHS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.98% of Harte Hanks worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

HHS stock remained flat at $$3.58 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.04. Harte Hanks has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.17.

Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Harte Hanks will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Harte Hanks

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, Website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business lead generation solutions that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

