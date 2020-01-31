Short Interest in GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) Declines By 9.8%

GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ:GSKY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,210,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the December 31st total of 22,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 627,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.2 days. Currently, 47.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSKY. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 6.5% during the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 7.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 35,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 4.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GreenSky during the third quarter valued at $80,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GSKY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on GreenSky from $7.25 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GSKY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.25. 341,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,618. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.29. GreenSky has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $16.42.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.68 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 88.69% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company’s revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GreenSky will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

