Short Interest in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Drops By 16.0%

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 3,570,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 629,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of GPC traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $96.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,758. The company has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $87.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.7625 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.70%.

GPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 target price on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $107,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,597.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Genuine Parts by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

