Short Interest in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) Grows By 12.4%

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the December 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 146,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDP stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.77. The stock had a trading volume of 90,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,031. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a one year low of $22.98 and a one year high of $38.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

