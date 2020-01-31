Short Interest in First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Decreases By 8.8%

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the December 31st total of 145,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of FLIC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.10. 42,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,117. The company has a market cap of $639.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.65. First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average is $23.18.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $27.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.79 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 10.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First of Long Island will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.17%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other First of Long Island news, EVP Mark D. Curtis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,828.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,965.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLIC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 292,187.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 46,750 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 9.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 330,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 1,413.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 83,157 shares in the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

