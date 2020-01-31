Short Interest in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) Expands By 5.5%

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the December 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 256,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz acquired 284,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,823,099.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Leib acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 46.8% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,989. The company has a market capitalization of $315.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $17.09.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $195.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.80 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

