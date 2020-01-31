Short Interest in Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) Increases By 10.7%

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 157,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.

CUBI has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 210.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.35 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

