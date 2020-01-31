Short Interest in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) Drops By 15.4%

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the December 31st total of 4,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -129.79 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.91. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.91 million. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 5.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 65,049 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 24.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,491 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 18.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,839 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC lowered Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

